Search underway for escaped offender from Robeson confinement center

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WITN) - The search is underway for an escaped prison offender in Robeson.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says state correctional and local law enforcement officers are searching for 32-year-old Joshua Ostwalt, who escaped Wednesday around 3 p.m. from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton.

Ostwalt is described as a white man who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has tattoos on both his left and right arms and hands, as well as tattoos on his neck.

WITN is told that he has also used the last name spelled “Ostowalt.”

The NCDPS says Ostwalt was serving a 2 year, 6-month sentence for felony breaking and entering, and a parole violation. He was scheduled to be released on July 27, 2023.

“An escape warrant is being prepared. He also faces unrelated pending charges of breaking and entering,” the DPS says.

We’re told that the center houses and gives intensive behavior modification programs for those who have committed technical violations of probation.

“CRV centers incarcerate violators for 90-day periods in response to violations of probation, parole or post-release supervision as provided in the Justice Reinvestment Act of 2011,” the DPS says.

Anyone who sees Ostwalt is asked to call 911 or the Robeson CRV at (910) 618-5535.

