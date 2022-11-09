Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Overcast and breezy for Thursday; Nicole becomes a hurricane

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clouds will thicken on Thursday with temps climbing to the mid 70s as winds turn to the east. Isolated showers will be possible after sunset as Nicole’s moisture increases across eastern NC.

The bulk of Nicole’s impacts appear likely to occur from sunrise Friday through sunrise Saturday. Rainfall totals will likely run from 1 to 2 inches with isolated pockets of 3-4 inches. Along the coast, gusty winds as high as 40 mph are possible, with inland winds up to 30 mph based on Nicole’s present track well to our west. Due to the center of Nicole moving west of the area, there is a possible risk of isolated tornadoes along the coast. For now the Storm Prediction Center has most of Eastern NC under a slight risk of severe weather for the potential of damaging winds and tornadoes.

Tropics: Hurricane Nicole continues to track westward with a landfall likely along Florida’s east coast late tonight into early Thursday AM. The storm is then likely to turn northward with the weakening storm tracking quickly through western NC as a tropical depression on Friday.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy skies, with showers possible late day. High of 74. Wind E 10-15. Rain chance: 30%.

Friday (Veterans Day)

Scattered downpours and gusty winds. High of 77. Wind SE 15-25 G40. Rain chance 90%

Saturday

Mostly sunny skies, and calmer winds. High of 73. Wind E 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.