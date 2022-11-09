Polls were packed in Pitt County during Election Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been a busy Election Day across Eastern Carolina, as voters headed to the polls to make their voices heard.

“This is going to be a historical election, so this is one where we really need to get out and vote. We’ve talked the candidates up, we’ve prayed them up, and now it’s time to vote them up,” Pitt County poll employee Shirley Williams said.

As Election Day in Pitt County continued, for Pitt County resident Nola Dixon, reflecting on the history and importance of voting is what gets her out to vote.

“Looking at all of the histories and the things that people had to endure, getting out, exercising your right to vote, advantage to vote, privilege to vote, that’s very important to me, and knowing that your vote does count,” Dixon said.

Dixon encourages people to get out and vote because there are many important factors that play into this year’s election.

“You have to vote at every level, at every election year, whether it’s at the national or local, you have to get out and push your vote, and in this particular case, it’s very important because a lot of it is at stake. You know, who will take back the House, who will control the Senate,” Dixon said.

Pitt County voters are deciding on several important races, including those for sheriff and several county commissioner positions.

