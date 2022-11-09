WATCH NOW: Police expected to release more details in deadly chase in Jacksonville

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are expected to release more information this morning on a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened late Tuesday afternoon.

The SBI told WITN that the shooting turned fatal.

Police said that just before 5:00 p.m. officers became involved in a vehicle chase that ended with an officer shooting a person.

We’re told that person was taken to Camp Lejeune Naval Hospital, but police have yet to release where the shooting took place or why police were chasing the vehicle.

A news conference with police and the district attorney is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. The media briefing will be streamed on WITN.com.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
History breaking jackpot number
Powerball drawing produces 10 winners in North Carolina, including $1 million prize
William Guthrie, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Man killed in Carteret Co. hit & run while walking to convenience store
Patricia Howard
UPDATE: Woman charged with abusing autistic adult is Johnston County high school teacher
Ronnie Ingram | Jackie Rogers
Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term

Latest News

Cooper veto power still intact as GOP gains limited
Fraud Alert generic
North Carolina man used stolen identities to apply for Covid-19 relief funds
Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash
NBC calls U.S. Senate race for Ted Budd
NBC calls U.S. Senate race for Ted Budd