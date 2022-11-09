WATCH NOW: Police expected to release more details in deadly chase in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are expected to release more information this morning on a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened late Tuesday afternoon.

The SBI told WITN that the shooting turned fatal.

Police said that just before 5:00 p.m. officers became involved in a vehicle chase that ended with an officer shooting a person.

We’re told that person was taken to Camp Lejeune Naval Hospital, but police have yet to release where the shooting took place or why police were chasing the vehicle.

A news conference with police and the district attorney is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. The media briefing will be streamed on WITN.com.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.