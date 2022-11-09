Pitt County state lawmaker not conceding after Election Day results

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina lawmaker says he is not conceding his race after Election Day results showed he lost to his challenger.

Unofficial results from Tuesday showed that incumbent District 9 Rep. Brian Farkas, a Democrat, lost to Timothy Reeder, a Republican, by a fine margin. There was only a 462 vote difference between the two candidates.

Farkas said in a statement released on Wednesday, “I am not conceding because there is a significant number of both mail-in and provisional ballots that need to be counted.”

Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9 covers.

His full statement can be seen below:

“I am grateful to each and every Pitt County citizen who voted in the 2022 Election. The results show a margin that is one of the tightest in North Carolina. While the current numbers reported in the District 9 race last night are not where we were hoping to finish, I am not conceding because there is a significant number of both mail-in and provisional ballots that need to be counted. We must make sure that every Pitt County citizen has their voice heard. Those ballots will be reviewed and confirmed on November 18th. I know that’s a few more days to wait than we’d all like, but the Pitt County Board of Elections has incredible public servants who will do this the right way. Once the Board has completed its work and determined every voter has been accounted for, this campaign will take the appropriate next steps.”

