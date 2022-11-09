Pitt County state lawmaker not conceding after Election Day results
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina lawmaker says he is not conceding his race after Election Day results showed he lost to his challenger.
Unofficial results from Tuesday showed that incumbent District 9 Rep. Brian Farkas, a Democrat, lost to Timothy Reeder, a Republican, by a fine margin. There was only a 462 vote difference between the two candidates.
Farkas said in a statement released on Wednesday, “I am not conceding because there is a significant number of both mail-in and provisional ballots that need to be counted.”
Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9 covers.
His full statement can be seen below:
