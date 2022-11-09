Pitt County state lawmaker not conceding after Election Day results

Brian Farkas | Timothy Reeder
Brian Farkas | Timothy Reeder(Campaign photos)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina lawmaker says he is not conceding his race after Election Day results showed he lost to his challenger.

Unofficial results from Tuesday showed that incumbent District 9 Rep. Brian Farkas, a Democrat, lost to Timothy Reeder, a Republican, by a fine margin. There was only a 462 vote difference between the two candidates.

Farkas said in a statement released on Wednesday, “I am not conceding because there is a significant number of both mail-in and provisional ballots that need to be counted.”

Farkas is a first-term lawmaker raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9 covers.

His full statement can be seen below:

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

History breaking jackpot number
Powerball drawing produces 10 winners in North Carolina, including $1 million prize
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
William Guthrie, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Man killed in Carteret Co. hit & run while walking to convenience store
Vehicle chase in Jacksonville leads to deadly officer-involved shooting
Patricia Howard
UPDATE: Woman charged with abusing autistic adult is Johnston County high school teacher

Latest News

Ted Budd defeats Cheri Beasley for U.S. Senate seat
Cooper veto power still intact as GOP gains limited
(left) Ted Budd (right) Cheri Beasley
NBC calls U.S. Senate race for Ted Budd
Senator Don Davis
Don Davis declares victory in congressional race