Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072.

In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff in all of North Carolina.

Weaver was also her opponent that year.

