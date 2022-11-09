Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072.

In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff in all of North Carolina.

Weaver was also her opponent that year.

