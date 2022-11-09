Painted Peacock owner recieves chamber of commerce leadership award

Susan Bucci
Susan Bucci(Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a painting business has been recognized for her leadership.

The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce has awarded Susan Bucci their 2021 Small Business Leader of the Year recognition.

Bucci owns Painted Peacock Company which houses both Painted Peacock Paint Your Own Pottery Studio and Peacock Prints & Clay.

The studio is located at 631 Red Banks Road and became the Painted Peacock in 2014.

Bucci received her award during a ceremony on October 27th at the ECU Main Campus Student Center.

