Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Highway Patrol say a man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Road in Onslow County.

Officials say Gregory Hutcherson was traveling southbound on a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle was he crossed the center line sending both the bike and him into a ditch alongside of the road.

Police say they found Hutcherson in the wooded area where he was pronounced dead.

Highway Patrol received the call about the driver around 10:12 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say that they have not determined whether or not speed of alcohol were factors in the fatal crash.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.