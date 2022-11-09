Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash

(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Highway Patrol say a man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Road in Onslow County.

Officials say Gregory Hutcherson was traveling southbound on a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle was he crossed the center line sending both the bike and him into a ditch alongside of the road.

Police say they found Hutcherson in the wooded area where he was pronounced dead.

Highway Patrol received the call about the driver around 10:12 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say that they have not determined whether or not speed of alcohol were factors in the fatal crash.

