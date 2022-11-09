North Carolina man used stolen identities to apply for Covid-19 relief funds

N.C. (WITN) - The U.S Department of Justice says that a North Carolina man could face up to 20 years in prison after being convicted in a scheme to use stolen identities to obtain covid-19 relief funds.

Dextar Duncan, 24, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

He faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced next year along with restitution and a potential fine.

“This defendant used stolen identities to pilfer money our nation set aside to help small businesses crippled by the pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “He squirreled the funds into bank accounts under his control for his personal benefit and or under the control of his co-conspirators.

Officials say that Duncan used stolen person identities to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loan benefits.

Each application submitted contained false statements, misrepresentations and omissions related to, among other things, income, employment, and claimed business entities.

Duncan signed various financial documents, including loan and security agreements, using stolen identities that Duncan obtained from a co-conspirator.

Cfficials say Duncan deposited the loan funds into his personal bank account and other bank accounts within his control, in total, receiving $180,900 in fraudulent loan proceeds.

