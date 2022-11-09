North Carolina man used stolen identities to apply for Covid-19 relief funds

Fraud Alert generic
Fraud Alert generic(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N.C. (WITN) - The U.S Department of Justice says that a North Carolina man could face up to 20 years in prison after being convicted in a scheme to use stolen identities to obtain covid-19 relief funds.

Dextar Duncan, 24, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

He faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced next year along with restitution and a potential fine.

“This defendant used stolen identities to pilfer money our nation set aside to help small businesses crippled by the pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “He squirreled the funds into bank accounts under his control for his personal benefit and or under the control of his co-conspirators.

Officials say that Duncan used stolen person identities to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loan benefits.

Each application submitted contained false statements, misrepresentations and omissions related to, among other things, income, employment, and claimed business entities.

Duncan signed various financial documents, including loan and security agreements, using stolen identities that Duncan obtained from a co-conspirator.

Cfficials say Duncan deposited the loan funds into his personal bank account and other bank accounts within his control, in total, receiving $180,900 in fraudulent loan proceeds.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
History breaking jackpot number
Powerball drawing produces 10 winners in North Carolina, including $1 million prize
William Guthrie, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Man killed in Carteret Co. hit & run while walking to convenience store
Patricia Howard
UPDATE: Woman charged with abusing autistic adult is Johnston County high school teacher
Ronnie Ingram | Jackie Rogers
Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term

Latest News

Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash
NBC calls U.S. Senate race for Ted Budd
NBC calls U.S. Senate race for Ted Budd
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
N.C. 99 Bridge closed for maintenance
N.C. 99 Bridge closed for maintenance