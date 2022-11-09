N.C. 99 Bridge closed for maintenance

The closure will begin Wednesday and continue until early January.
The closure will begin Wednesday and continue until early January.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WITN) - The N.C. 99 bridge that runs over Pantego Creek will close to undergo regular maintenance.

Crews will replace expansion joints and repair cracks in the concrete deck. The closure will begin Wednesday and continue until early January.

Drivers should take Seed Tick Neck Road and U.S. 264 as a detour.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
History breaking jackpot number
Powerball drawing produces 10 winners in North Carolina, including $1 million prize
William Guthrie, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Man killed in Carteret Co. hit & run while walking to convenience store
Patricia Howard
UPDATE: Woman charged with abusing autistic adult is Johnston County high school teacher
Vehicle chase in Jacksonville leads to deadly officer-involved shooting

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, November 9th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, November 9th at 4:30am
Polls were packed in Pitt County during Election Day
Community members shuttle voters to the polls
Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term
Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term