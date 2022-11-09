N.C. 99 Bridge closed for maintenance

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WITN) - The N.C. 99 bridge that runs over Pantego Creek will close to undergo regular maintenance.

Crews will replace expansion joints and repair cracks in the concrete deck. The closure will begin Wednesday and continue until early January.

Drivers should take Seed Tick Neck Road and U.S. 264 as a detour.

