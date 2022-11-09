Man shot multiple times in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday.

Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to ECU Health Medical Center for his injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call Ayden police at 252-481-5844.

