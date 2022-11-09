Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff.
Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers.
Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370.
Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a former state trooper.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.