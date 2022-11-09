Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff.

Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers.

Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370.

Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a former state trooper.

