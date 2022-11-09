Gun taken from student on Edgecombe Co. high school campus, deputies say

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a gun was taken from a student on their high school campus on Wednesday.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Richard Johnson, of Rocky Mount, has been charged with gun on educational property and has been given a $5,000 unsecured bond.

WITN is told that one of the sheriff’s deputies was working as a school resource officer at Southwest Edgecombe High School when he and administrators were alerted to a gun on campus.

Deputies say they seized the gun without a problem.

School administrators say they immediately found and took the weapon to keep their school safe.

