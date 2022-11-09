ECU women’s basketball program signs three on signing day

Cook, Gordon, and Miller sign to join Pirates
ECU women sign three
ECU women sign three(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU women’s basketball signing three players in their 2022-23 recruiting class. Forward Jaedyn Cook of Richmond, Virginia, guard Karina Gordon of Hallandale, Florida, and guard Khia Miller of Woodbridge, Virginia.

Head coach Kim McNeill said in a statement, “When putting a recruiting class together, the first goal is always to get great young ladies on and off the court,” said McNeill. “The second goal is to find players who can fit our defensive system. With this group we wanted to make sure all of those things were accomplished but also to find players who can shoot the ball and add more offensive threats to the team. All three of them have a unique skillset when it comes to the offensive side of the ball. We are extremely excited to announce the 2022-2023 signing class to our family.” 

Jaedyn Cook joins the Pirates out of Richmond, Va. A state champion and two-time regional champion in high school. Regional Player of the Year as a junior.

Karina Gordon averaged 16.4 points per game and contributed three rebounds per contest on the glass as a junior.

Khia Miller was rated the No. 94 recruit in the ESPN 100. Miller was a state champion as a junior on a team that went 30-0 and ended the season rated the top-ranked team in the country.

