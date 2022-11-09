ECU men’s basketball makes huge comeback to win opener, Schwartz first win with the program

ECU 77, Mercer 75
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:58 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The college basketball season kicked off Monday night and the East Carolina men opened the Mike Schwartz era Tuesday night at Minges Coliseum.

Much anticipation for the new look Pirates with their new coach.

It didn’t start out great as the Pirates got in a 16-point hole. But the Pirates closed out the half strong. First it’s Javon Small the take and slam. After another steal and slam it’s Small beating the buzzer to make it a 9-point game at the half.

Elizabeth City native Shawn Walker Junior the nice spin and score. He had 12 in his return to the east.

Pirates kept chipping away at it second half. Ludgy Debaut goes in for the slam

They would take the lead midway into the second half Brandon Johnson nails the three to tie it at 57. He had a game-high 24 points

Small then the big three, he had 23 points the Pirates would have to grab a rebound up 2 in the final second to secure the win.

They would and head coach Mike Schwartz wins his first game with the program for his first win.

Final ECU 77, Mercer 75. The Pirates are 1-0.

“I’m soaking wet right now. The reason being is we take a team ice bath after practice everyday,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “They don’t love it but they do it and it’s really good. The bottom line is they ask me every day coach you gonna get in and I’m like guys I already done that but they paid me back pretty good in that locker room.”

“That was the motive. I dumped a whole bucket on him,” ECU forward Brandon Johnson, “Big time, it is definitely exciting it takes a lot of hard work too.”

