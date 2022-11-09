ECU football learns conference opponents for next four seasons as new look AAC takes shape

IRVING, Texas (AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE) – American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco has announced the four-year football scheduling model for conference games that will be in place for the 2023-26 football seasons.

The 2023 season will be the first for The American with 14 football-playing institutions. Beginning in 2023, the conference will welcome new members Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UTSA and UAB into the league. The four-year schedule format will include eight conference contests (four home, four away) for each team in each season. Every member will face the other 13 teams at least once at home and on the road during the four-year cycle.

ECU and Charlotte are scheduled to play one another every year during the four-year time frame alternating home and away beginning in 2023. East Carolina will host Charlotte, SMU, Tulane and Tulsa at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium next fall, while traveling to Florida Atlantic, Navy, Rice and UTSA. Specific dates of those matchups will be announced in early February in conjunction with the league’s annual full schedule release.

”This scheduling model fulfills all of the objectives that we identified as we look forward to competition among our 14 outstanding teams,” said Aresco. “Most important, it is a fair model that has the unanimous support of our athletic directors. It allows for all four-year student-athletes to play at all of our venues at least once during their careers. It re-establishes some longstanding geographic rivalries and provides a foundation for new rivalries to develop. It also provides all of our teams with annual access to the state of Texas and other important recruiting areas.” The American will not have a divisional format for the 2023-26 seasons. The top two teams with the best conference records will participant in the American Athletic Conference Football Championship – site to be determined.

EAST CAROLINA

2023

Home: Tulsa, SMU, Tulane, Charlotte

Away: UTSA, Rice, Florida Atlantic, Navy

2024

Home: North Texas, Memphis, Florida Atlantic, Temple

Away: SMU, UAB, South Florida, Charlotte

2025

Home: UAB, South Florida, Charlotte, Navy

Away: Rice, Tulane, Florida Atlantic, Temple

2026

Home: SMU, UTSA, Rice, Tulane

Away: Tulsa, North Texas, Memphis, Charlotte

Dates and times will be announced at a later date.

