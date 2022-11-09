Don Davis declares victory in congressional race

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Don Davis has declared victory in the race to replace G.K Butterfield in Congress.

Davis, a Democrat, had an 11,000 vote lead over Republican Sandy Smith in the First District with just two precincts still to report.

Both candidates were competing for Rep. Butterfield’s seat, who decided to retire after 18 years due to the changing of his district lines by GOP lawmakers in Raleigh.

Butterfield, a Democrat, endorsed Davis for his seat.

