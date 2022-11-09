‘Deplorable conditions’: Workers rescue 50 urine-soaked, matted dogs from home

Officials in Houston say workers rescued dozens of dogs living in deplorable conditions.
Officials in Houston say workers rescued dozens of dogs living in deplorable conditions.(Houston SPCA)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - A team of workers rescued dozens of dogs living in dreadful conditions in a Houston-area home.

According to the Houston SPCA, its animal cruelty investigation team found 50 dogs soaked in urine with matted hair and feces.

“The home was filled with debris, feces and a heavy smell of ammonia,” the Houston SPCA said.

The shelter said it got an emergency warrant from Harris County Constable Precinct 1 to remove the animals immediately, including a newborn puppy, from the “deplorable conditions.”

Officials in Houston say workers rescued dozens of dogs living in deplorable conditions.
Officials in Houston say workers rescued dozens of dogs living in deplorable conditions.(Houston SPCA)

According to officials, the dogs are currently being cared for at the shelter by its staff and veterinarians. The animals’ care includes exams, vaccinations, grooming, a nutrition plan and more.

Authorities did not immediately release the homeowner’s name, but a hearing for the case is scheduled for next week, according to the Houston SPCA.

Officials said the Houston SPCA’s 10-member animal cruelty investigations team works very closely with law enforcement agencies in several counties in Texas.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

History breaking jackpot number
Powerball drawing produces 10 winners in North Carolina, including $1 million prize
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
William Guthrie, Jr.
DEPUTIES: Man killed in Carteret Co. hit & run while walking to convenience store
Vehicle chase in Jacksonville leads to deadly officer-involved shooting
Patricia Howard
UPDATE: Woman charged with abusing autistic adult is Johnston County high school teacher

Latest News

FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022,...
Teen who killed alleged rapist taken into custody after escape from facility
University of Kentucky officials say they are continuing to review an incident regarding Sophia...
Ex-University of Kentucky student accused in racist attack banned from campus
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Biden hopes Putin will negotiate WNBA star Griner’s release
Police in Denver issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing infant.
Amber Alert issued by Denver police for missing infant
FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter has begun adding...
Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos