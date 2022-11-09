Cooper veto power still intact as GOP gains limited

(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - It appears that North Carolina Democrats have preserved Gov. Roy Cooper’s power to successfully block Republican bills on abortion and other divisive issues by tamping down GOP seat gains at the General Assembly.

Results from Tuesday’s elections show that Republicans were headed toward gaining a veto-proof majority in the Senate.

But leaders from both major parties said the GOP fell just short in the House.

The failure means GOP leaders won’t be able to successfully override Cooper’s vetoes at will during his final two years in office.

It could sink GOP goals of restricting abortion further in 2023.

