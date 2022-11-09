Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9.
Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607.
Farkas is a first-term congressman raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9 covers.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.