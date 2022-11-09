Brian Farkas loses reelection bid in North Carolina District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Incumbent North Carolina Rep. Brian Farkas has lost his bid for reelection in District 9.

Tim Reeder, a Greenville physician and Republican, defeated Farkas, a Democrat, with 15,069 votes to 14,607.

Farkas is a first-term congressman raised in Pitt County, the only county that District 9 covers.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.