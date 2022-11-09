Beasley, Budd U.S. Senate race too close to call

(left) Ted Budd (right) Cheri Beasley
(Ballotpedia)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:49 PM EST
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina race for U.S. Senate is too close to call, as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

Early poll results showed Democrat Cheri Beasley with about a 200,000 vote lead over Ted Budd, a Republican.

However, as the night continued, Budd closed the margin, eventually passing Beasley with 51% of the vote to her 47%,

Budd, a U.S. congressman from North Carolina’s 13th District, was endorsed by prominent Republicans like former President Donald Trump.

Beasley, a former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, was endorsed by prominent Democrats like former President Barack Obama.

