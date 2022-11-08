Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Mild and breezy conditions expected for Wednesday; Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another blustery and cool day is in store for your Wednesday. Temperatures further inland will reach the lower to middle 60s and along the coast, most spots should remain cooler into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A spotty shower along the coast is possible as high pressure to our north and Tropical Storm Nicole to our south, moves stronger winds into our area.

As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to strengthen, the system could intensify into a hurricane briefly before recurving up the East Coast late week. The bulk of the moisture associated with Nicole’s impact appear likely to occur between sunrise Friday and sunrise Saturday. Most spots could pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain with isolated spots up to 4 inches. Along the coast, gusty winds as high as 40 mph are possible along the coast and inland winds up to 30 mph with Nicole’s present track.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Nicole continues to track westward with a landfall likely along Florida’s east coast late Wednesday night. The storm is then likely to turn northward with the weakening storm tracking quickly through western NC Friday into Friday night.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy and breezy. High of 67. Wind NE 10-15 inland, 25-35 on the coast.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy skies, with showers possible late. High of 73. Wind E 7-15. Rain chance: 30%.

Friday (Veterans Day)

Rainy and windy. High of 76. Wind SE 15-25. Rain chance 90%

