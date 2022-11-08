Powerball drawing produces 10 winners in North Carolina, including $1 million prize

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Californian who won the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday is not the only lucky lottery winner. In fact, there were ten big wins in our state alone.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says those ten wins included a $1 million prize won in Wilmington and a $100,000 prize won at the Walmart on Benvenue Road in Rocky Mount.

The other wins were eight $50,000 prizes from the Powerball drawing. In total, 343,323 tickets sold in our state won prizes in the drawing.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

