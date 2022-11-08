Please do not lick toxic toads, National Park Service warns

They say Sonoran Desert toads, also known as Colorado River toads, have glands that secrete a...
They say Sonoran Desert toads, also known as Colorado River toads, have glands that secrete a strong toxin that could lead to serious health threats, including death.(National Park Service)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you happen to see a toad, keep your tongue in your mouth.

That’s the main message the National Park Service stressed in a Facebook post last month.

While most people probably don’t want to lick a toad, park officials decided to make the announcement, perhaps as a precaution.

They say Sonoran Desert toads, also known as Colorado River toads, have glands that secrete a strong toxin that could lead to serious health threats, including death.

Using the poison from the toads as a hallucinogenic drug is illegal in the U.S, according to a recent report from the New York Times.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman died Monday morning.
NEW INFO: Woman dead in Rocky Mount after early morning vehicle fire
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
A woman was trapped after her vehicle struck a house Monday morning.
Woman freed from wreckage after minivan crashes through several yards in Newport
NC Education estimates Monday Powerball jackpot to be up to $1.9 billion making it the largest...
Saturday’s lottery drawing brought wins to North Carolina, but nation’s jackpot lottery of 1.9 billion remains
Susan Price
CRAVEN COUNTY: Child on ventilator after abuse; woman charged

Latest News

FILE - Voters are seen lining up in this file photo. Final voting began Tuesday in the midterm...
15 intimidation incidents alleged during early voting in North Carolina
Pancakes for PIE
Enjoy a pancake breakfast while supporting area schools
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Election scrutiny high, but no big hitches as voting begins
Iraqi security forces gather outside a morgue of Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Baghdad, Monday, Nov....
US identifies American slain in Baghdad, questions remain