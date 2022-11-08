NC State, Duke women open with victories

Both with decisive win to start
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Jada Boyd scored 14 points as No. 10 North Carolina State led wire-to-wire in a season-opening 82-45 victory over Quinnipiac on Monday night.

Boyd shot a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. The junior forward also had five rebounds, a block and two steals in just 20 minutes of play.

Camille Hobby and Jessica Timmons each added 10 apiece for the Wolfpack. Quinnipiac was led by Cur’Tiera Haywood’s eight points and five rebounds. Jackie Grisdale also had eight points for the Bobcats.

N.C. State used a 26-13 run to pull away in the fourth quarter – a stretch in which Timmons scored all of her points.

Duke beat in-state foe North Carolina A&T 77-57. Duke was led by Elizabeth Balogun with 15 points. The Blue Devils had four players in double figures. Jazmin Harris had a game-high 18 points for A&T.

UNC women open their season Wednesday night.

