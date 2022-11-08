NC State, Duke and UNC men’s hoops open season with victories

Farmville Central’s Smith leads Wolfpack with 26 points
Terquavion Smith considering heading to NBA Draft
Terquavion Smith considering heading to NBA Draft(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central graduate Terquavion Smith leading the way for NC State in the opener as they topped Austin Peay 99-50. Smith had a game-high 26 points in the victory to go with 3 rebounds and 5 assists. Jarkel Joiner added 18 points for the Pack as they cruised to 1-0.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Jeremy Roach scored 16 first-half points to help seventh-ranked Duke open Jon Scheyer’s coaching tenure with a 71-44 win against Jacksonville on Monday night.

Freshman Mark Mitchell had a team-high 18 points for the Blue Devils Duke used a 25-4 run spanning halftime to blow this game open.

The Blue Devils led by 16 at halftime and pushed that margin to 25 points by midway through the second half.

The 35-year-old Scheyer has taken over for retired Hall of Fame mentor Mike Krzyzewski.

Mike Marsh scored 15 points to lead the Dolphins, who were picked to finish second in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Education estimates Monday Powerball jackpot to be up to $1.9 billion making it the largest...
Saturday’s lottery drawing brought wins to North Carolina, but nation’s jackpot lottery of 1.9 billion remains
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Police say 19-year-old Juanita Bruce is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of...
Woman accused of killing toddler, shooting mother during fight
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
A woman was trapped after her vehicle struck a house Monday morning.
Woman freed from wreckage after minivan crashes through several yards in Newport

Latest News

Mike Houston ECU head coach
ECU football rejuvenated coming off of bye week, sets eyes on Cincinnati
NC State, Duke women open with victories
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Hornets drop fifth straight game, fall to Wizards
WITN End Zone Playoffs week 1
ENC high school football games moved to Thursday