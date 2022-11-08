Man arrested on numerous charges after failure to stop for law enforcement

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Departments Narcotics Division and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division say they arrested a man while trying to conduct a traffic stop.

Omar Ponton, 29, failed to stop for law enforcement and police say he threw items from the vehicle as he drove, saying that it appeared he was destroying evidence.

Ponton was charged with altering/destroying evidence, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, failure to stop for lights and sirens, and driving with a revoked license.

Ponton received a $10,000 bond and a $5,000 bond with an order for arrest.

His court date is set for November 17th.

