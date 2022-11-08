Man arrested on numerous charges after failure to stop for law enforcement

Omar Ponton, 29
Omar Ponton, 29(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Departments Narcotics Division and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division say they arrested a man while trying to conduct a traffic stop.

Omar Ponton, 29, failed to stop for law enforcement and police say he threw items from the vehicle as he drove, saying that it appeared he was destroying evidence.

Ponton was charged with altering/destroying evidence, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, failure to stop for lights and sirens, and driving with a revoked license.

Ponton received a $10,000 bond and a $5,000 bond with an order for arrest.

His court date is set for November 17th.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman died Monday morning.
NEW INFO: Woman dead in Rocky Mount after early morning vehicle fire
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
A woman was trapped after her vehicle struck a house Monday morning.
Woman freed from wreckage after minivan crashes through several yards in Newport
NC Education estimates Monday Powerball jackpot to be up to $1.9 billion making it the largest...
Saturday’s lottery drawing brought wins to North Carolina, but nation’s jackpot lottery of 1.9 billion remains
Susan Price
CRAVEN COUNTY: Child on ventilator after abuse; woman charged

Latest News

Taurs Price, 27
Man arrested after police say they found 62 grams of marijuana
Election Day 2022: Polls are now open in North Carolina
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022
James Kenan boys soccer edges Greene Central in state playoffs in overtime
James Kenan boys soccer edges Greene Central in state playoffs in overtime