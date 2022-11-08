Man arrested after police say they found 62 grams of marijuana

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids Police Department Narcotics Division say they arrested a man after they found 62 grams of marijuana and various paraphernalia.

Taurs Price, 27, was stopped by police near Roanoke Avenue and Oak Street.

According to police, they had probable cause to search Price’s vehicle and that’s when they found the marijuana.

Price was charged with possession with intent to sell or distribute, felony possession of a schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and window tint violation.

He was given a $10,000 bond and has a court date set for November 17th.

