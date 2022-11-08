Juvenile charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction after vehicle chase

Edgecombe County deputies said they took this sawed-off M&P rifle off a juvenile
Edgecombe County deputies said they took this sawed-off M&P rifle off a juvenile(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county said a vehicle chase led to the arrest of a juvenile on Friday.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was working on speed enforcement on U.S. 64 when they saw a vehicle driving more than 90 mph. The deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase began, with the vehicle going more than 100 mph.

Deputies say the vehicle exited off the highway onto McNair Road and traveled into the city limit of Tarboro. The vehicle tried to make a left turn onto Barlow Road, lost control, and crashed.

WITN is told that there were two people in the vehicle, and they both ran off.

Deputies say the passenger, who is a juvenile, was apprehended and in that area, deputies found an M&P rifle with a sawed-off barrel and a magazine filled with .223 rounds.

The sheriff’s office says that the juvenile was taken before the magistrate and charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and resisting, delaying, and obstructing. A juvenile petition was completed and they were brought to the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

