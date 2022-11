James Kenan boys soccer edges Greene Central in state playoffs in overtime

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL STATE BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFFS - ROUND THREE -

CLASS 2A

JAMES KENAN 3, GREENE CENTRAL 2 (OT)

MANTEO 4, JORDAN-MATTHEWS 2

CLINTON 2, SPRING CREEK 1

CLASS 3A

JACKSONVILLE 2, WILLIAMS 1

CROATAN 2, J.H. ROSE 1

FIRST FLIGHT 2, LEE COUNTY 0

CLASS 1A

ROSEWOOD 9, PERQUIMANS 0

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.