Hornets drop fifth straight game, fall to Wizards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points and the Washington Wizards handed the slumping Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss, 108-100.

Kristaps Porzingis had 19 points and eight rebounds, Jordan Goodwin scored 17 points and Rui Hachimura added 16 off the bench for the Wizards, who had entered the game having lost five of their previous six games.

P.J. Washington had 25 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 20 for the Hornets, who’ve struggled with injuries all season. Washington shot 52.5% from the field, while holding the Hornets to 41.6%.

