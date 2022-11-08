Greenville City Council votes to end red light camera program

Greenville red light camera
Greenville red light camera(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council voted to discontinue its red light camera program Monday.

The vote to discontinue the program was 5-1 with Councilman Rick Smiley the one vote opposed.

The cameras had been in operation since 2017.

Earlier this year, the state Court of Appeals ruled that not enough money from the program was going to the county school system.

State law says 90% of all fines must go to the school system, while Pitt County Schools got only 72% during a two-year period.

The city appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court, but the high court has never indicated whether it will agree to hear the case or not.

In June, Greenville amended its contract with the private company operating the cameras. That amendment said the program would end on November 15th if the high court didn’t rule in the city’s favor.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

