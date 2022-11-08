Enjoy a pancake breakfast while supporting area schools

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - You can enjoy a pancake breakfast while helping a local group that supports Craven County Schools.

Craven County Partners In Education (PIE) is teaming up with Morgan’s Tavern & Grill to offer a special fundraiser.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, from 7:00 am – 10:00 am, Morgan’s will serve up over 500 delicious pancake breakfasts for Pancakes for PIE. The meal is $7 per adult and $5 for children 12 and under. Reservations are not required as this is a pay-at-the-door event. Debit, credit cards, checks, and cash are accepted.

“This event is an excellent opportunity for our community to show their support for Craven County Schools,” explains Jason Jones, PIE President. “Morgan’s generously donates all proceeds from Pancakes for PIE to fund grant programs in Craven County Schools through Partners In Education. The Morgan’s staff, along with PIE volunteers, will be dressed in Christmas-themed sweaters and Santa caps to greet and serve you.”

For more information about Pancakes for PIE, or other programs offered by PIE, contact Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners In Education, at 514-6321 or CravenPartners.com.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.