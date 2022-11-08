ENC cities & counties taking part in Operation Green Light

(WITN) - Several Eastern Carolina government bodies are taking part in Operation Green Light this week in support of veterans.

Friday is Veterans Day, and facilities across the East will be illuminated in green this week (Nov. 7-13) to respect veterans and their families.

Here is who is participating:

Carteret County

Craven County:

Greenville

Hyde County

Pitt County

Washington County

If your local government is also participating in Operation Green Light, send us an email here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.