ENC cities & counties taking part in Operation Green Light

Pitt County Courthouse illuminated in green
Pitt County Courthouse illuminated in green(Pitt County Government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WITN) - Several Eastern Carolina government bodies are taking part in Operation Green Light this week in support of veterans.

Friday is Veterans Day, and facilities across the East will be illuminated in green this week (Nov. 7-13) to respect veterans and their families.

Here is who is participating:

  • Carteret County
  • Craven County:
  • Greenville
  • Hyde County
  • Pitt County
  • Washington County

If your local government is also participating in Operation Green Light, send us an email here.

