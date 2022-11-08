Election Day 2022: Polls are now open in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Polls are now open in Eastern Carolina.

Voting in person for the midterm elections will run from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. for both local and national races.

Voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.

Information on Election Day polling places can be found through Voter Search or the Polling Place Search.

If you are voting by mail and have not returned your ballot, you cannot return your ballot to a polling site on Election Day. You can mail your ballot back or return it to the county board of elections by 5:00p.m. on Election Day.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day.

Voters are not required to show a photo ID to vote.

If your name is not on the voter list when you go to vote, you can request a provisional ballot.

About 10 days after an election, voters who cast a provisional ballot can check the status of their ballot with the Provisional Search tool.

Voters who need assistance at the polls must request that assistance. Curbside voting is available for voters who are unable to enter the voting place without assistance due to age or disability. Once inside the polling place, voters who experience difficulties should request help from an election worker.

Elections results can be found on our website.

