ECU women’s basketball opens season with home win over South Carolina State

ECU 71, SCSU 35
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central grad Amiya Joyner started in her first collegiate game and had 12 points and 8 rebounds for ECU.

Pirates doing what they said they would going defense to offense. It’s Danae McNeal, who had 14 points, and the assist to Synia Johnson for 2 of her 10. ECU up double digits.

More d to offense. Jayla Hearp had 12 points, gets it up the court to Georgia transfer Kimora Jenkins for the lay-in.

Pirates win their opener 71-35. They are 1-0.

“The thing that won the game tonight is what it always is and that is defense. They tried to slow it down in the half court and I should have gone to the press earlier,” says ECU head coach Kim McNeill, “I thought the game was a little too methodical. A little too slow. So we picked up the pressure, turned them over a little bit, and tried to speed the game up. Extremely happy for the win, excited for this season and what this team can do.”

