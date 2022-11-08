ECU football rejuvenated coming off of bye week, sets eyes on Cincinnati

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU football team is coming off of their bye week. They face Cincinnati this weekend it’s going to be a big test for the Pirates. They say this bye week has been big for them to rejuvenate for the end of the season push.

“You know a fine line. We needed some time to recover. It’s been a pretty hard stretch of nine weeks straight regular season so we need a little bit of time,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “But at the same time, we were playing so well. So, I think we had enough time off last week.”

The Pirates face Cincinnati on Friday night at 8 PM on the road.

