ECU football rejuvenated coming off of bye week, sets eyes on Cincinnati

ECU at Cincinnati Friday at 8 PM
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU football team is coming off of their bye week. They face Cincinnati this weekend it’s going to be a big test for the Pirates. They say this bye week has been big for them to rejuvenate for the end of the season push.

“You know a fine line. We needed some time to recover. It’s been a pretty hard stretch of nine weeks straight regular season so we need a little bit of time,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “But at the same time, we were playing so well. So, I think we had enough time off last week.”

The Pirates face Cincinnati on Friday night at 8 PM on the road.

Do you have more from the ECU women’s basketball opener and look at some of the state soccer action tonight at 11 o’clock.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Education estimates Monday Powerball jackpot to be up to $1.9 billion making it the largest...
Saturday’s lottery drawing brought wins to North Carolina, but nation’s jackpot lottery of 1.9 billion remains
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Police say 19-year-old Juanita Bruce is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of...
Woman accused of killing toddler, shooting mother during fight
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
A woman was trapped after her vehicle struck a house Monday morning.
Woman freed from wreckage after minivan crashes through several yards in Newport

Latest News

Terquavion Smith considering heading to NBA Draft
NC State, Duke and UNC men’s hoops open season with victories
NC State, Duke women open with victories
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Hornets drop fifth straight game, fall to Wizards
WITN End Zone Playoffs week 1
ENC high school football games moved to Thursday