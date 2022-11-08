Eastern Carolina voters voice opinions ahead of Election Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - What motivates you to vote?

On Monday, WITN’s Justin Lundy went on a regional tour with a soapbox for folks to let off a little steam.

His first stop was at East Carolina University’s campus where ECU freshman Kylah Moore wasn’t sure if she’d vote at all.

“Because I haven’t really paid attention to any of the people who are running,” Moore said.

Meanwhile, another student, Grace Mitchell, believes everyone should vote no matter what.

“I think if you don’t vote, you’re taking your choice for granted,” Mitchell said. “Why would you not vote?”

The next stop was Uptown Greenville where Michael Garrett hopped on the soapbox and said he was the first Black student to attend J.H. Rose High School.

“This season is more important than it ever was because we could very much lose our democracy in the next few weeks,” Garrett said. “So I’m thankful to live when I lived.”

The last pit stop of the day was at Town Common, where Pitt County parent Grace Mitchell’s main concern is her child’s future.

“Making sure that their community is safe and that school is something worthwhile in the end,” Mitchell said. “So making sure to vote for a good education, especially from a public perspective.”

Polls open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. As long as you’re in line by then, you will be given the opportunity to cast a ballot.

