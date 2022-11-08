Eastern Carolina businesses benefit from Powerball jackpot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Powerball jackpot has reached another record-breaking amount at $1.9 billion and businesses everywhere are being impacted. Some businesses in our area have seen an increase in business as the jackpot continues to grow.

Mills Market employee Wendy Bright has seen it firsthand.

“This is the biggest jackpot we’ve had so it’s been crazy. Starting when it hit the billion, it’s gone outrageous,” Bright said. “I’ve already had someone come in and buy 150 tickets this morning.”

Bright says people can’t believe the jackpot has gotten so high.

“They’re like ‘I can’t believe,’ and you know, we can’t believe that it hasn’t gone yet,” Bright said.

The Powerball prize continues to get massive because no one has matched all five white balls and the red Powerball since August 3rd.

For Nour Obeid from Charlie’s Grill and Grocery, he finds that people are even more open to buying lottery tickets at locally-owned businesses.

“It’s been booming. We’ve had plenty of new customers stopping by to try and get that lucky ticket in,” Obeid said. “A lot of people see a small place like this, and they think places like these are more likely to hit than other big businesses.”

Though the Powerball jackpot has brought more business to many, the hope is that customers will come back again.

“With the lottery in general, you always hope they’re going to buy something else,” Jay Long, Stop Shop Convenience Store owner said. “You make 7% off the lottery and it adds up over time but 7% isn’t a lot. It’s one of those deals where you hope they buy something else and a lot of times they do.”

Powerball is currently played in 45 states, as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

