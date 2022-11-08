DEPUTIES: Man killed in Carteret Co. hit & run while walking to convenience store

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in the east are looking for help from the public in solving a hit & run that killed a pedestrian Tuesday.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said that around 3:40 a.m. deputies and the Highway Patrol responded after a driver found a body near the intersection of Nine Foot Road and Cooper Lee Drive near Newport.

Deputies identified the body as that of William Guthrie, Jr., 44, who they said lived less than a half mile from where his body was found.

Investigators said that Guthrie left his home around 10 p.m. Monday and was walking to a nearby convenience store on Nine Foot Road.

Deputies are asking businesses and home owners to check their camera footage for any clues.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 252-726-4636 or the Highway Patrol at 252-726-5766.

