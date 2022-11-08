Barricades set up at New Bern parks due to flooding

New Bern park flooding
New Bern park flooding(City of New Bern)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern is asking people to avoid areas affected by flooding.

Barricades have been put up at Union Point Park and Lawson Creek Park because of flooding due to northeast winds.

City spokesperson Colleen Roberts says because of Tropical Storm Nicole, the flooding could last throughout the end of the week.

Roberts says these areas are regularly subject to flooding and are essentially “litmus tests” for when flooding is occurring.

Weekend plans are not expected to be affected.

