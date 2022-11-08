American Legion to host veterans job fair in Jacksonville

NCWorks Career Center sign
NCWorks Career Center sign(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Legion Post 265 will host a veterans job fair in Jacksonville.

The event will take place at the NC Works Career Center at 461 Western Blvd #106, Jacksonville. The fair will be open for veterans and their dependents from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday. It will then open for the general public until 2 p.m.

More than 75 employers will be in attendance. Applicants are asked to bring their resumes and be prepared to speak directly to hiring managers.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman died Monday morning.
NEW INFO: Woman dead in Rocky Mount after early morning vehicle fire
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
A woman was trapped after her vehicle struck a house Monday morning.
Woman freed from wreckage after minivan crashes through several yards in Newport
NC Education estimates Monday Powerball jackpot to be up to $1.9 billion making it the largest...
Saturday’s lottery drawing brought wins to North Carolina, but nation’s jackpot lottery of 1.9 billion remains
Susan Price
CRAVEN COUNTY: Child on ventilator after abuse; woman charged

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022
James Kenan boys soccer edges Greene Central in state playoffs in overtime
James Kenan boys soccer edges Greene Central in state playoffs in overtime
Greenville City Council votes to end red light camera program
Greenville City Council votes to end red light camera program
FILE - Former President Donald Trump reacts to a supporter during a rally, Thursday, Nov. 3,...
Trump says he’ll make ‘big announcement’ Nov. 15 in Florida