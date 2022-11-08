American Legion to host veterans job fair in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Legion Post 265 will host a veterans job fair in Jacksonville.

The event will take place at the NC Works Career Center at 461 Western Blvd #106, Jacksonville. The fair will be open for veterans and their dependents from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday. It will then open for the general public until 2 p.m.

More than 75 employers will be in attendance. Applicants are asked to bring their resumes and be prepared to speak directly to hiring managers.

