Woman freed from wreckage after minivan crashes through several yards in Newport

A woman was trapped after her vehicle struck a house Monday morning.
A woman was trapped after her vehicle struck a house Monday morning.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A woman had to be cut out of her minivan this morning after it crashed next to a home in Newport.

It happened on Foxhall Road around 9:30 a.m.

Witnesses say they saw the vehicle coming down the residential street at a high speed, the minivan plowed through two yards before rolling over several times and landing on its side just a few feet from an open garage. The vehicle was still smoking when rescue crews arrived, but police say it actually didn’t catch fire.

Firefighters had to free the woman from the wreckage and she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Newport police are investigating what caused the crash.

