Three shot during apparent robbery in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Wayne County believe robbery may have been a motive after three people were found shot early this morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Jake Drive in Dudley.

The victims have been identified as Brandy Boomhower, 38, Jacob Boomhower, 21, and Ricky Spencer, 63, all who live at the home.

Brandy Boomhower is now at WakeMed, while Ricky Spencer has been transferred to ECU Health Medical Center for additional treatment. Deputies say Jacob Boomhower has been treated and released from Wayne UNC Healthcare.

Conditions for the two people still hospitalized are not known, deputies say.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-581-3556.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.