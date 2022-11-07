Three shot during apparent robbery in Wayne County

Deputies believe robbery may be a motive in the shooting that wounded three people.
Deputies believe robbery may be a motive in the shooting that wounded three people.(WRAL-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Wayne County believe robbery may have been a motive after three people were found shot early this morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at a home on Jake Drive in Dudley.

The victims have been identified as Brandy Boomhower, 38, Jacob Boomhower, 21, and Ricky Spencer, 63, all who live at the home.

Brandy Boomhower is now at WakeMed, while Ricky Spencer has been transferred to ECU Health Medical Center for additional treatment. Deputies say Jacob Boomhower has been treated and released from Wayne UNC Healthcare.

Conditions for the two people still hospitalized are not known, deputies say.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-581-3556.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
NC Education estimates Monday Powerball jackpot to be up to $1.9 billion making it the largest...
Saturday’s lottery drawing brought wins to North Carolina, but nation’s jackpot lottery of 1.9 billion remains
Police say 19-year-old Juanita Bruce is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of...
Woman accused of killing toddler, shooting mother during fight
Arizona authorities say David Lohr has been sentenced to probation for poisoning food at...
Man accused of adding harmful chemicals to food at retail stores pleads guilty
Shooting
Elizabeth City police are actively investigating a shooting

Latest News

The woman died Monday morning.
Woman dead in Rocky Mount after early morning vehicle fire
A woman was trapped after her vehicle struck a house Monday morning.
Woman freed from wreckage after minivan crashes through several yards in Newport
(left) Ted Budd (right) Cheri Beasley
ECU Poll: Budd maintains lead over Beasley as election day nears
WITN viewer spots 'fireball' in early morning sky
Rocket launch seen in ENC sky