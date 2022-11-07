Teen driver charged in Goldsboro deadly bicycle crash

(VCU Capital News Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been charged, more than a week after a Goldsboro man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle.

Gary Edenfield was hit on East Beech Street just before 4:00 p.m. on October 27th. The 55-year-old man died at the scene.

Goldsboro police now say the 17-year-old driver has been charged with death by motor vehicle and hit & run. Police said the teenager failed to give required information or assistance at the scene of the crash.

The name of the young driver was not released because of her age.

