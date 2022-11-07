Teen driver charged in Goldsboro deadly bicycle crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a 17-year-old girl has been charged, more than a week after a Goldsboro man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle.

Gary Edenfield was hit on East Beech Street just before 4:00 p.m. on October 27th. The 55-year-old man died at the scene.

Goldsboro police now say the 17-year-old driver has been charged with death by motor vehicle and hit & run. Police said the teenager failed to give required information or assistance at the scene of the crash.

The name of the young driver was not released because of her age.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.