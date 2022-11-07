Subtropical Storm Nicole forms; Tracking towards Florida
The storm is likely to turn northward while weakening late in the week
Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed well east of the Bahamas. The storm is expected to track westward with a potential landfall along Florida’s east coast Wednesday night.
The storm is then likely to turn northward with the weakening storm tracking up the I-95 corridor Friday into Saturday morning. Nicole may transition from a subtropical to a more traditional tropical storm as it nears the Florida coast on Wednesday.
A subtropical storm is a cold core low pressure system with a broad wind field. A tropical storm is a warm core low pressure with a tighter wind field around the center of the storm.
Monday
Fog early the variably cloudy with a few stray late afternoon or early evening showers. High of 79. Wind NE 5-10 Rain chance 20%.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and becoming breezy. High of 66. Wind: NE 10-20 mph, 30 to 40 on the Outer Banks.
Wednesday
Partly cloudy and breezy. High of 67. Wind NE 10-20 inland 25-35 on the coast.
Thursday
Increasing clouds. Showers possible by nightfall. High of 74. Wind E 10-20.
Friday (Veterans Day)
Rain likely. High of 74. Wind SE 10-20. Rain chance 60%
