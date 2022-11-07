Subtropical Storm Nicole forms; Tracking towards Florida

Nicole's winds are at 45 mph (Jim Howard)

Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed well east of the Bahamas. The storm is expected to track westward with a potential landfall along Florida’s east coast Wednesday night.

The storm is then likely to turn northward with the weakening storm tracking up the I-95 corridor Friday into Saturday morning. Nicole may transition from a subtropical to a more traditional tropical storm as it nears the Florida coast on Wednesday.

A subtropical storm is a cold core low pressure system with a broad wind field. A tropical storm is a warm core low pressure with a tighter wind field around the center of the storm.

Monday

Fog early the variably cloudy with a few stray late afternoon or early evening showers. High of 79. Wind NE 5-10 Rain chance 20%.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and becoming breezy. High of 66. Wind: NE 10-20 mph, 30 to 40 on the Outer Banks.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy and breezy. High of 67. Wind NE 10-20 inland 25-35 on the coast.

Thursday

Increasing clouds. Showers possible by nightfall. High of 74. Wind E 10-20.

Friday (Veterans Day)

Rain likely. High of 74. Wind SE 10-20. Rain chance 60%

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.