Silver Alert issued for Scotland Neck man who needs medication

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Scotland Neck man who police say has medical conditions that require medication.

The Scotland Neck Police Department says Hilliard Leggett, 70, has been missing since Friday.

Police say Leggett is suffering from a cognitive disorder.

“Please be on the lookout for a 2013 Black in color Ford Expedition displaying NC tag: EMR-9935,” police say.

Anyone with information on Leggett’s whereabouts is asked to call (252) 826-4112.

