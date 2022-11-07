Shots fired near Wayne County Courthouse

Wayne County Courthouse
Wayne County Courthouse(NC Courts)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say several gunshots were fired near the Wayne County Courthouse on Monday.

The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 1:50 p.m., officers heard several gunshots being fired and responded to the area near the courthouse. While officers were responding, technology confirmed to them that shots were fired in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.

WITN is told that the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Police say they determined that the shots were fired from a moving vehicle. Evidence was collected from the scene, but no injuries or property damage were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

