Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Much cooler start to your Tuesday; Tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For your Tuesday, say goodbye to the 80s and hello to the 60s as temperatures will be rather mild. As you head out to the polls, you may need a light jacket, or if you are a big fan of the fall temperatures, t-shirt and sunglasses under mostly sunny skies.

Winds will blow from the northeast at 15 to 25 mph sustained inland with wind gusts reaching up to 35 to 40 mph along the coast. Tuesday PM through early Wednesday, coastal flooding is possible due to the persistent northeasterly breezes and a rapidly developing low pressure system to the south. With the potential of widespread impacts such as gusty winds, high surf and beach erosion, a First Alert Weather Day is in effect Friday and Saturday.

As of now, the bulk of the rainfall activity appears likely to occur between Friday night and Saturday morning. Most spots could pick up 1 to 3 inches of rain with isolated spots up to 4 inches. Along the coast, gusty winds as high as 50 mph is possible along the coast and winds up to 30 mph with Nicole’s present track.

Tropics: Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed well east of the Bahamas. The storm is expected to track westward with a potential landfall along Florida’s east coast late Wednesday night. The storm is then likely to turn northward with the weakening storm tracking up the I-95 corridor Friday into Saturday morning.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and windy. High of 64. Wind: NE 10-20 mph, 30-40 on the Outer Banks.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy and breezy. High of 67. Wind NE 10-15 inland, 25-35 on the coast.

Thursday

Partly cloudy skies. High of 73. Wind E 7-15.

Friday (Veterans Day)

Rainy and windy. High of 76. Wind SE 15-25. Rain chance 80%

