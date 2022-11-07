Portion of Highway 258 closed for maintenance

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Highway 258 will be closed for a week for maintenance.

Workers will replace a drainage pipe on the highway about four miles south of Tyree Road. The closure will begin at 8:30 on Monday and end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Drivers can take Clarence Potter and John Green Smith roads as a detour.

