Portion of Highway 258 closed for maintenance

Road work graphic.
Road work graphic.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Highway 258 will be closed for a week for maintenance.

Workers will replace a drainage pipe on the highway about four miles south of Tyree Road. The closure will begin at 8:30 on Monday and end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Drivers can take Clarence Potter and John Green Smith roads as a detour.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Police say 19-year-old Juanita Bruce is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of...
Woman accused of killing toddler, shooting mother during fight
NC Education estimates Monday Powerball jackpot to be up to $1.9 billion making it the largest...
Saturday’s lottery drawing brought wins to North Carolina, but nation’s jackpot lottery of 1.9 billion remains
Arizona authorities say David Lohr has been sentenced to probation for poisoning food at...
Man accused of adding harmful chemicals to food at retail stores pleads guilty
Shooting
Elizabeth City police are actively investigating a shooting

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Monday, November 7th 5AM
NCEL 11-6
Arts in Park in Grifton, North Carolina.
An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families
NC Education estimates Monday Powerball jackpot to be up to $1.9 billion making it the largest...
Saturday’s lottery drawing brought wins to North Carolina, but nation’s jackpot lottery of 1.9 billion remains